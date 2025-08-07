Family Of NY Firefighter Detained By ICE Faces 'Overwhelming, Expensive' Legal Fight

A fundraiser was created in late July by the family of Port Chester Firefighter Milton Guamarrigra, who was detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Our family is navigating a deeply emotional and challenging time," wrote Guamarrigra's daughter, Joselyn, in a GoFundMe page.

She continued, "He is a loving father, a hardworking man, and someone who has always put his family first."

Following Guamarrigra's detention, his family now faces an extensive legal process, which they say has proven to be "overwhelming and expensive."

"We are raising funds to cover legal representation, court fees, and any related costs to ensure he receives a fair chance and that we can work toward bringing him home," Joselyn wrote on the page.

As a member of the Port Chester Fire Department, Guamarrigra served his community in a first responder role. His family’s public appeal has been met with messages of support, including one posted on the fundraiser page:

"Worked alongside Milton for many years. He’s one of the most hard-working people I’ve ever known and his family means the world to him," wrote a friend of the family.

As of Thursday, Aug. 7, the page had raised $4,885 out of a $6,000 goal.

Those interested in contributing can do so by clicking here.

In addition to the GoFundMe, the family will host a community fundraising event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 16, at 115 North Regent St. in Port Chester, featuring a barbeque, games, prizes, and more.

Daily Voice has reached out to ICE for more information about Guamarrigra's detention.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.