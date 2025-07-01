Family Of Missing NY Father, Church Leader Asking For Help As Search Nears 6 Weeks

Patterson resident Felix Rosales Bonilla, a husband and father of two daughters, went missing from his home on Barnard Road in Patterson on Sunday, May 25.

In the weeks since his disappearance, his family, including his wife Maria Monroy, has not stopped the search. To help continue the effort, Monroy started a GoFundMe page to help collect funds.

On the fundraiser page, Monroy said Rosales Bonilla is a "dedicated homemaker and servant of God's work."

"He was a co-pastor and is a servant at The Source of Eternal Life Church in Mt. Kisco," Monroy continued, also writing that Rosales began suffering from head pain about two years ago, which worsened over time and eventually affected his sleep and caused trembling.

"On Sunday, May 25th, around 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, he left and has not returned yet," Monroy said, also saying that he left both his cell phone and wallet behind.

"Our home feels incomplete without him. Any support you can give would be a great blessing," she continued.

As of Tuesday, July 1, the fundraiser had collected $4,905 out of a $5,500 goal. Those interested in contributing can do so by clicking here.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office previously said Rosales was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at 6 Barnard Rd. in Patterson, a residential neighborhood near the Connecticut border, as Daily Voice reported around the time that his disappearance was announced.

Deputies continue to investigate and are asking residents in the area to review any surveillance or Ring doorbell footage from that day.

Rosales is described as being 5-foot-4 and weighing about 160 pounds. The Sheriff’s Office said anyone with information is urged to call 845-225-4300.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

