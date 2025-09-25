Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Monday, October 6th
Overcast 79°

SHARE

Family Of Bears Seen Dumpster Diving On Rockland County Road

A group of bears was spotted during a family outing at a Rockland County dumpster. 

A family of bears was seen dumpster diving on Sky Meadow Road in Suffern. 

A family of bears was seen dumpster diving on Sky Meadow Road in Suffern. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The sighting happened on Thursday, Sept. 25, when a family of black bears was seen at the Yeshiva Shaarei Arazim on Sky Meadow Road in Suffern, The Monsey Scoop reported.

A photo of the dumpster diving was taken by a local resident. 

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, residents should take preventative measures to avoid attracting bears, including never feeding them or leaving food outdoors, only putting garbage out on collection days, cleaning around garbage cans, and removing bird feeders and hummingbird feeders, which can often attract the animals.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE