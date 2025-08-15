Falls, Fractures Spark Recall Of 120K+ Multi-Purpose Ladders

Werner issued the recall for about 122,250 of its 20-foot and 24-foot Multi-Max Pro multi-purpose ladders, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Aug. 14. The ladders, sold in silver with a blue top and side rail label, feature a long black rope on the back section.

The ladders' locking mechanism can jam and fail to fully lock into place, creating a fall hazard. According to the CPSC, there have been 18 falls reported, causing 14 injuries like bruising, cuts, head trauma, and fractures to the wrist, leg, and ribs.

The ladders were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and on the chain's website from November 2021 through February 2024. They were available for between $200 and $281.

Owners are urged to stop using the ladders immediately and contact Werner for a full refund. Refunds will be issued by check after customers register online and dispose of the ladder according to the company’s instructions.

You can learn more about the recall on Werner's website or by calling 888-624-1907.

