Falling Car Parts Spark Major Recall In Ford's Latest Safety Issue

Ford issued the recall for 101,944 Ford Taurus vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The issue affects Tauruses from the model years 2016 through 2019.

The problem involves a black plastic piece between the front and rear doors called the B-pillar trim applique.

"A B-pillar trim applique that detaches while driving can create a road hazard for other road users, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA's recall report said.

Ford traced the defect to a 2016 assembly-line change that eliminated hand rollers used to press the applique's adhesive into place. The company has received 452 warranty claims, but said it isn't aware of any crashes or injuries tied to the issue.

Owners will begin receiving recall letters on Monday, Sept. 22. Dealers will inspect the door trim for proper adhesion and replace it for free if necessary.

The recall marks the latest safety issue in a growing list for Ford in 2025.

In August, the company recalled more than 355,000 F-Series pickups after dashboards were found to go completely dark at startup, disabling gauges and warning lights. That defect was traced to a memory fault in the instrument panel cluster software.

Ford also flagged more than 300,000 pickups and SUVs for brake assist failures. The automaker's recall-related costs topped $540 million in the second quarter of 2025, and it faces an estimated $3 billion annual hit from President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Vehicle identification numbers related to the Taurus recall are searchable through Ford's online OASIS system or by calling 1-866-436-7332.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.