Fake 911 Calls Lead to Arrest Of Hillside Fire Department Employee: Police

Cyril Uebbing, age 23, of Rhinebeck, was charged on Monday, Dec. 30, after an investigation revealed he allegedly made the fake call, state police said.

State police said Uebbing, a new member of the department, is accused of falsely reporting incidents between Monday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 26.

The investigation began on Saturday, Dec. 28, after the department chief contacted authorities about the suspicious reports.

An investigation determined that Uebbing made the following false calls to Dutchess County 911:

Monday, Dec. 23, 1:57 p.m.: Reported black smoke from a chimney at Southlands Farm, 5771 Route 9, Rhinebeck.

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 10:38 a.m.: Reported an outdoor sulfur odor near Primrose Hill Road and Ackert Hook Road, Rhinebeck.

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2:30 p.m.: Reported an ATV in a ditch near Mill Road and Lynwood Road, Rhinebeck, which was deemed unfounded.

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 6:44 p.m.: Reported smoke near Albany Post Road and Old Route 9, Habitat on the Hudson.

Thursday, Dec. 26, 12:07 p.m.: Reported an outdoor gas odor near 31 Riverview Drive and Mill Road, Rhinebeck.

Uebbing was charged with five counts of falsely reporting an Incident, a class "E" felony.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Rhinebeck Town Court in January.

