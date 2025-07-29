Facebook Marketplace BMW Sale Turns Violent: Seller Robbed At Gunpoint, Cops Say

When the men arrived, 18-year-old Julian Chase Rose, of Beltsville, and 19-year-old Prince Chukang, of Silver Spring, “displayed a handgun and demanded the keys to the BMW,” according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

“The victim dropped the keys and ran,” police continued.

A third suspect, 20-year-old Kendric Rock, of Silver Spring, had driven the men to the home in a 2019 Infiniti Q50, which investigators later discovered had been reported stolen on Tuesday, July 1.

The trio fled in the Infiniti.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 22, officers from multiple district stations responded and began searching for the suspects, police said.

Shortly after, the Infiniti crashed and the men fled.

“They were taken into custody shortly after the Infiniti crashed and the suspects attempted to run from the crash scene,” police said. “Firearms and ammunition were recovered during the arrests.”

All three men have been charged with multiple offenses, including attempted armed carjacking and firearm-related charges, police said.

They are currently being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

The Montgomery County Department of Police is urging anyone conducting online sales to meet in one of the county’s six designated safe exchange zones at local district stations.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.