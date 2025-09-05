Extras Needed In Cameron Diaz Netflix Movie Filming In NJ/NYC

The movie, "Bad Day," is looking for boys and girls ages 9 to 12 to portray members of soccer teams in a tournament scene, according to a casting notice. The shoot is scheduled for Nov. 3, 4, 5, and 10 in New York City.

According to NJ Advance Media, the film also needs bicyclists 18 and up (with their own bikes) for scenes in New Jersey expected to be filmed Sept. 29 and 30, as well as Oct. 2, 3, 6, and 8. Casting directors tell the outlet that most of the film will be produced in New Jersey.

Directed by Jake Szymanski (behind Amazon’s hit comedy series "Jury Duty") and written by Laura Solon, the action-comedy follows “a single mother [who] struggles to fulfill a small promise to her daughter during the most devastating day she’s ever faced,” according to its IMDb listing. Filming is set to take place in both New York and New Jersey.

Young performers must be local to the NYC area, available for all shoot dates, and have current soccer experience. SAG-AFTRA members will be paid $234 for eight hours; non-union performers will receive $181.50 for 10 hours.

Click here for the Grant Wilfley Casting website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.