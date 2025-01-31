Explosive Learjet Plane Crash Erupts Philadelphia Neighborhood In Flames: FAA (Videos)

A Mexican-registered Learjet 55, registered as XA-UCI, crashed near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Flight data shows the aircraft took off at 23:06 UTC, reaching a maximum altitude of 1,650 feet at 23:06:54. The final recorded message from the aircraft indicated a vertical descent rate of -11,008 feet per minute before impact.

The medjet had a total of six passengers, including two pilots, two doctors, a patient, and a family member, according to the City of Philadelphia Department of Aviation. The plane was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri, the FAA said in a statement.

Several people on the ground were also injured, though their conditions have not been disclosed by local authorities.

Fire officials confirmed that multiple homes caught fire following the crash, prompting a massive emergency response. Philadelphia police and firefighters remain at the scene.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash, with the NTSB leading the inquiry. The FAA will post a preliminary accident/incident report on its website within the next business day.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

This is a developing story, so check back here for updates.

This crash comes two days after another small plane crash over the Potomac River killed 67 people. Click here for our full report.

