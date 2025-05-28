Exclusive: Woman Accused Of Scamming SZA Now Charged In $560K Hospital Fraud Case

Taleah Javon McKnight, 30, is facing one felony count each of Theft by Deception and Theft of Services, according to East Hempfield Township police and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

McKnight has previously lived at addresses in Roselle Park and Rahway, Union County, as well as Carteret, Middlesex County, New Jersey, according to public records and authorities.

McKnight allegedly checked into Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center in February 2024 under a fake name and birthdate, claiming to suffer from sickle cell anemia. She presented documentation—signed by a medical doctor—and stated she would self-pay for treatment, police said.

Hospital staff grew suspicious after a month, performed confirmatory testing, and found McKnight did not have the disease. When confronted, she allegedly gave staff another false ID, signed herself out against medical advice, and vanished, investigators said.

Medicare and Medicaid officials also flagged her false identity, telling the hospital they had no record of the name she provided, according to the release.

Security staff linked her to similar scams at two other facilities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Police said she had multiple social media accounts documenting her stays in hospital rooms, as well as GoFundMe fundraisers requesting donations for “treatment expenses.”

McKnight was ultimately identified by the name used to organize the online fundraisers, police said.

Judge Brian Chudzik held a preliminary arraignment in March and released McKnight on $150,000 unsecured bail, court records show. She remains free pending her next court appearance.

Daily Voice previously reported that McKnight, also known by several aliases including Abygail Brooks, Leah Osei, and Leah Javon, raised money for physician-assisted suicide in Switzerland while wanted on an arrest warrant out of Lancaster County. She claimed to suffer from heart failure, pulmonary hypertension, and lupus on social media, insisting she had “weeks to live.”

In 2018, SZA was reported to have financially supported McKnight—then using the name “Leah Javon”—by covering chemotherapy, helping find a kidney, and sending her to concerts and Universal Studios. The singer has not commented publicly.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hempfield Township Detective David Bender at (717) 898-3103 ext. 260 or benderd@ehpd.org.

