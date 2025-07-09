Exclusive: Lightning Shoots Through Golfer During Tournament On NJ Course, Witness Says

Brian Delia, a photographer from Oak Ridge, was competing in the Iron Man 2025 tournament at Ballyowen Golf Course in Hardyston when the lightning bolt hit.

The all-day event hosted by Crystal Springs Resort began at 5:30 a.m. and consisted of three back-to-back rounds of golf. Delia says his group was just about to tee off on hole 14 during their second round when a funnel cloud appeared above them.

“We saw a wall of rain coming,” Delia told Daily Voice. “I started shooting video of it and then lightning struck, right in front of us, 300 yards away.”

Delia didn’t realize it at the time, but the strike hit a golfer who was putting on hole 15 with his father. He'd come to learn he was 28 years old, and according to NJ Advance Media, is a resident of Franklin Lakes.

“His father began yelling to call 911," Delia said. "Two other golfers started doing CPR while the dad gave him breaths.”

Delia and others rushed back to the clubhouse, urging everyone to get off the course. But by then, the thunder and lightning had been going for 45 minutes, he said — and the course still hadn’t sounded the horn.

Delia said it wasn’t until the police showed up that the course finally used a “tiny little bullhorn,” prompting a chaotic scramble as responders tried to locate the victim.

“They took him to a nearby soccer field where he was airlifted to Barnabas Hospital,” Delia said.

“He definitely died on the course. The dad and the two golfers saved his life.”

The lightning reportedly entered through the victim’s head and exited down the right side of his body, Delia said, citing two golfers who witnessed the incident up close. "They said it was super graphic."

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), "the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are less than one in a million, and almost 90% of all lightning strike victims survive."

Delia was shaken by what he called a failure of safety protocols.

Daily Voice has reached out to Crystal Springs for comment.

“I feel terrible for the father who had to witness the whole thing,” he said. “At my course in Sparta, they come out with horns and notify every cart immediately. This course didn’t do anything until it was too late. This was definitely preventable.”

Despite the close call, Delia says he’ll keep golfing — but with even more caution. “We were already planning to leave when the lightning hit. We were like, ‘Should we even bother teeing off right now?’ The storm looked bad, and I didn’t want to be holding a metal club when it hit.”

