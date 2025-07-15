Exclusive: Carjacker Arrested By FBI On Hutchinson River Parkway, Officials Say

According to the NYPD, James Hendrickson, of 110 Forest St., in Manchester, CT, was charged on Monday, July 14, at 6:45 p.m. within the confines of the 41st Precinct, after he was located on the Hutchinson River Parkway that afternoon in Westchester.

UNF News photographer Kyle Mazza, of Fair Lawn, NJ, was en route home from Massachusetts where he'd been photographing an assisted living facility fire that left nine people dead, when he caught the commotion on the other side of the Hutch. He stopped and captured the incident near Exit 15.

The arrest stemmed from an incident that took place on Saturday, July 5, at approximately 10:48 p.m., when police received a 911 call reporting a crime in progress near 1023 Ward Avenue in the 43rd Precinct, a DCPI spokesperson said.

“Upon arrival, officers were informed that a 27-year-old male victim had their vehicle forcefully removed by an unknown individual,” the DCPI said.

There were no immediate arrests, and the investigation remained ongoing, officials said.

As the case progressed, law enforcement identified James Hendrickson as the alleged suspect. He was located on the Hutchinson River Parkway, in the confines of Westchester County, and arrested by the NYPD with assistance from the FBI, police said.

Hendrickson was charged with robbery, grand larceny, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

