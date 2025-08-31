Exclusive: At 100, Navy Vet, Twin Bob Lucas Shares Longevity Secrets

Growing Up In Stamford & Greenwich

Born in Stamford in 1925, Lucas grew up in Greenwich’s Lucas Point along Long Island Sound with his twin brother, William. Known as Bob and Bill, the brothers developed a love for sailing, fishing, and tennis. “My favorite birthday was my eighth,” Lucas recalled. “Bill and I were given four puppies plus cowboy costumes — we had a ball.”

But his childhood was also marked by loss. His father, Edwin Earle Lucas, died suddenly at 43, leaving the family to be raised by their mother, Virginia, with support from extended relatives.

A Twin’s Call To Duty In WWII

In 1943, the 17-year-old twins enlisted — Bob in the Navy, Bill in the Army. Their best friend, Dick Polhiemous, died heroically in the Battle of the Bulge. Bob served as chief engineer on an EPCER vessel in San Diego as World War II drew to a close.

Career At DuPont, Life With Nancy

After the war, the GI Bill took Lucas to the University of Texas, where he studied engineering. A chance golf game introduced him to the Robertson family — and to Nancy Jane, who became his wife of 70 years. Lucas worked as a chemical engineer for DuPont in Delaware, specializing in air pollution control, until retiring in 1985.

He and Nancy raised four children — Geoffrey, Suzanne, Polly, and Robin — and devoted their lives to service. Together, they helped resettle refugees, cooked for the Emmanuel Dining Room, and co-founded Newark’s first homeless shelter.

Staying Active At Jenner’s Pond

Since moving to Jenner’s Pond in 2014, Lucas has remained active. He enjoys Wii bowling, cornhole, woodworking, jigsaw puzzles, and daily walks. He aims for nine hours of sleep each night and laughs that his children still catch him dozing off in front of the TV. He admits to a sweet tooth — especially apple pie — but credits moderation for keeping him healthy.

Surviving Close Calls With Help From Doctors & Friends

Lucas survived two health scares that reinforced his trust in second opinions and community. After retirement, one doctor told him his arteries were too twisted for stents and referred him to open-heart surgery. With his daughter Robin’s help, he sought another cardiologist who successfully placed the stent.

In 2021, Lucas collapsed during a church service. Fellow Jenner’s Pond resident Dr. Bob Hayes performed CPR and revived him. “I believe that good luck, good friends, good doctors, and God’s grace have helped me on the road to 100,” Lucas said.

The Six Rules He Swears By

Asked for his advice, Lucas points to Chaplin Tyler’s book "The View from Age 100" and its six lessons: “Work hard and keep busy; keep a positive attitude; eat moderately; practice faith in God; avoid smoking and excessive drinking; and pursue interests like volunteering, reading, and writing.”

Family, Faith, And Finding Joy At 100

Lucas and Nancy adopted three children before their youngest, Robin, was born. “Having children shaped our lives and happiness in many ways,” he said. Family, faith, and community remain his pillars. Looking back, Lucas says he would relive the decade after retirement, when he and Nancy discovered Florida and shared a home with her parents.

Today, though Nancy has passed, Lucas finds joy in his children, grandchildren, and the friendships at Jenner’s Pond. “I like the people here — residents and staff alike,” he said. “There are many highly achieving people, and lots of folks who want to be your friend.”

After a century, Lucas insists his lessons are simple: routine, gratitude, and service. “Keep busy, keep positive, and keep faith,” he said. “That’s how you make it to 100.”

