Exclusive: $1M Theft At Iconic NY Music Store Is More Revenge From Ex-Boss, Owner Says

Manuel Alvarez, 61, of East Rockaway, was arrested after Nassau County police say he removed over $1 million in musical instruments and items from Kolstein Music in Baldwin, and transported them to an undisclosed location in Florida, Nassau County Police said.

But his son, Manny Alvarez, who has been the owner of the music shop for nearly seven years, tells a different story.

“Barrie Kolstein is the real thief,” Manny Alvarez told Daily Voice via phone.

Hours after the younger Alvarez filed to have yet another lawsuit filed by former Kolstein owner, Barrie Kolstein, dismissed, his father Manuel began moving inventory from the Baldwin store to another Kolstein location in Florida, Alvarez said. It's something he's done on many occasion with no issue, he said.

That's when Barrie called the cops, Alvarez said.

"He apparently convinced detectives this is his store," Alvarez said. "But I have yet to see any formal paperwork."

The senior Alvarez was slapped with third-degree burglary, first-degree grand larceny, and fourth-degree criminal facilitation — charges that his son called "completely bogus."

Manny Alvarez took helm of Kolstein Music following the death of Barrie's wife, he explained in a statement shared on April to Instagram.

Tensions escalated nearly two years ago, when Barrie Kolstein began pushing for a new ownership contract, Alvarez said. “We were fighting back and forth, but he never let go of control of the company,” he said.

Alvarez claims he paid Kolstein more than $750,000 as part of a buyout but was never given full ownership. The two have been suing each other in Nassau County court ever since. Alvarez filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuits against him on Friday, May 23.

“It’s crazy,” Alvarez said. “It’s a fight for control.”

As for his father's arrest?

“It doesn’t make sense," he said. "I gave my dad keys to the store and passwords and everything is done there with my permission. So the whole thing is just completely bogus, one-sided, and not true at all.”

Alvarez maintains his dad's arrest is the result of a one-sided narrative and retaliation by Kolstein for challenging his continued influence over the business. “[Barrie] told me he'd destroy the company if I ever tried to fight him,” he said.

The allegedly stolen instruments remain in Manny Alvarez' possession in Florida, he told Daily Voice.

"We believe there should have never been any charges filed in the first place," he said. "This is all a misunderstanding."

The case remains under investigation.

Kolstein Music is also at the center of multiple federal lawsuits accusing Alvarez of selling rare string instruments on consignment and failing to pay the owners. Plaintiffs include the estate of Marvin Topolsky, a Metropolitan Opera bassist, who claims the company sold two double basses and 43 bows worth approximately $1.5 million and never transferred the proceeds.

Two other suits, filed by musicians from Japan, allege the sale of a Matteo Goffriller bass worth $255,000 and a Testore copy with a bow valued at $185,000 — also without payment.

In all three cases, the plaintiffs say Kolstein Music entered written agreements to sell their instruments but withheld all or part of the money owed, breaching contract terms and engaging in what they call deceptive business practices.

Alvarez has denied those claims, calling them part of a broader campaign to damage his reputation and reclaim the shop.

