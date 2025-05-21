Ex-Trooper Admits Shooting Himself, Blaming 'Dark-Skinned Man' Triggering Multi-State Manhunt

Thomas Mascia, 27, of West Hempstead, pleaded guilty to making a false report and tampering with evidence in Nassau County Court on Wednesday, May 21, stemming from an incident on the Southern State Parkway.

Mascia admitted he staged the scene on Oct. 30, 2024, by shooting himself in the leg with a .22 caliber rifle, scattering shell casings on the roadway, and then calling in a false emergency claiming he had been fired upon by a “dark-skinned man” while approaching a disabled vehicle.

The hoax set off a region-wide response. Law enforcement agencies from New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, New Jersey, and beyond mobilized to search for a black Dodge Charger. A $15,000 reward was even offered to the public for information.

But within days, the story began to unravel. No evidence—including video footage, tire marks, or eyewitness accounts—backed Mascia’s claims. Investigators later found that he had driven between his home, Hempstead Lake State Park, and the alleged scene multiple times that evening.

The rifle used in the staged shooting was later recovered during a search of his family’s home. Mascia resigned from NYSP in January, and was arrested three days later.

“Thomas Mascia’s pathetic stunt put the public on edge and sent law enforcement in the tri-state area reeling,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

“Mascia’s self-motivated ego boost cost several departments time and resources and put communities and law enforcement officers in fear for no reason. Now, he will face the consequences for his fabrications and for tarnishing the oath he took to serve and protect New Yorkers.”

Mascia is expected to be sentenced to six months in jail and five years’ probation in August. He must also undergo mental health treatment and pay a civil judgment of $289,511.

Mascia’s parents—Thomas A. Mascia and Dorothy Mascia—were also arrested after police discovered an illegal firearm at their home during the investigation.

On Tuesday, the elder Mascia pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a firearm and is expected to receive five years’ probation, while Dorothy Mascia pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor weapons charge and is expected to receive a conditional discharge.

