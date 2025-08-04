Ex-Police Officer Extorts $9K From Salon Owner In NY: Here's Her Fate

Ally Thueson, 33, was sentenced on Thursday, July 31, to five years of probation in connection with the scheme, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday, Aug. 4.

According to the DA's Office, Thueson, a former police officer, had been employed by a beauty salon in Montgomery. In May 2024, she threatened the business's owner that she would make false statements on the internet that would harm the salon unless she was paid $9,000.

The victim later complied with the demand, the DA's Office said.

Thueson later admitted during her plea proceedings to stealing more than $3,000 through extortion, the DA's Office said.

The victim, who spoke at Thursday’s sentencing, described the ordeal as “an extremely scary situation” and thanked the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office “for taking swift and decisive action.”

The case was investigated by a multi-agency task force that focuses on financial crimes and public corruption. That team includes members of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and numerous local police departments throughout the county.

"Our small business are the backbones of our communities and are particularly vulnerable to criminal schemes like we saw in this case,” DA David Hoovler said, adding, "Unfortunately, these types of crimes often go unreported and must be uncovered by the hard work of the Task Force."

