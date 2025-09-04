Ex-Martial Arts Instructor Who Sexually Abused Young Students In NY Learns Fate

Tyler LeClerc, age 27, of Hyde Park, was sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 3, to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty in June to multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, according to Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi.

LeClerc pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, one count of first-degree attempted sexual abuse, and two counts of forcible touching, as Daily Voice previously reported.

He will also serve 10 years of post-release supervision and must register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors said LeClerc admitted in court that on several occasions between March 2023 and February 2025 in LaGrange and Pleasant Valley, he engaged in oral sexual conduct with minors, attempted sexual contact with a child under 13, and forcibly touched two other children for his own sexual gratification.

LeClerc was first arrested in February 2025 after State Police received a report of child sexual abuse. He was later indicted on 42 charges, with investigators determining he victimized multiple children while employed as an instructor at LeClerc’s Martial Arts, which once operated in Dutchess and Ulster counties.

All locations are now permanently closed.

“With this 10-year prison sentence, the defendant has been held accountable for his crimes,” Parisi said on Wednesday, adding, “This outcome not only removes a predator from our community but also honors the courage of the young victims and their families who came forward.”

