Ex-Gov Aide Used Fake China Referrals In NY COVID Kickback Scheme, DOJ Says

Linda Sun, 41, a former aide to Govs. Kathy Hochul and Andrew Cuomo, and her husband Chris Hu, 40, were indicted on additional charges including wire fraud and bribery by a federal grand jury in Brooklyn on Wednesday, June 25.

According to a superseding indictment unsealed this week, Sun falsified information to steer lucrative PPE contracts to two vendors—one run by her cousin and the other by Hu—while working on the state’s pandemic procurement team in 2020.

Sun disguised the family ties by fabricating emails to make it appear that the vendors were recommended by Chinese government agencies, prosecutors alleged. In reality, Sun and Hu had a direct financial interest in both businesses and received millions of dollars in profits and kickbacks, according to investigators.

One falsified document claimed that a cousin’s company had been vetted and endorsed by China’s Jiangsu Department of Commerce—when it hadn’t, prosecutors said. In total, the couple allegedly pocketed more than $8 million, according to spreadsheets uncovered on their devices.

Hu is also accused of laundering the money through secret bank accounts opened under relatives’ names and failing to report the income on tax filings.

A Growing Case of Corruption

The new charges build on an already explosive case. Sun and Hu, both of Manhasset, were arrested in September 2024 and charged with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, money laundering, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, misuse of identification, and more.

Prosecutors allege Sun used her high-level government roles—including as deputy chief of staff to Gov. Hochul and as a former aide to Gov. Cuomo—to push messaging favorable to the Chinese government and block Taiwan’s representatives from meetings with New York officials.

In exchange, the couple allegedly received extensive benefits, including millions in business transactions for Hu, luxury cars including a Ferrari, and real estate in Manhasset and Honolulu totaling over $6 million.

Following Sun’s arrest, Gov. Hochul’s office said Sun was terminated in March 2023 after the misconduct came to light and that the state has fully cooperated with federal investigators.

Both Sun and Hu have pleaded not guilty. If convicted on the new charges, they face years in federal prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.