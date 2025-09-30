Ex-Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ Star From Hudson Valley Behind $175M Startup Fraud Learns Fate: Feds

Charlie Javice, 31, who grew up in Westchester County, NY, was sentenced Monday, Sept. 29, to an 85-month federal prison term after being convicted in March of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud, and securities fraud, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Javice founded the college financial aid platform Frank in 2017, pitching it as a tool to simplify the student loan application process. Just a few years later, she was being celebrated as a young entrepreneur on the rise. But prosecutors said her rapid climb was built on lies.

By 2021, Javice was in talks to sell Frank to JPMorgan. To seal the deal, she claimed the company had 4.25 million users, when in reality it had only about 300,000. When bank officials asked for proof, Javice allegedly quipped to an engineer who questioned her request, “We don’t want to end up in orange jumpsuits.” That employee refused to participate — so Javice went outside the company, hiring a data scientist to create fake records, prosecutors said.

She later passed off purchased student data as Frank’s own user information, prosecutors said.

The phony data was then given to JPMorgan through a third-party vendor, convincing the bank to move forward with the acquisition. Javice personally pocketed more than $21 million from the sale of her equity stake and was set to receive another $20 million retention bonus.

In addition to her prison term, Javice was sentenced to three years of supervised release, ordered to forfeit more than $22 million, and pay restitution of more than $287 million.

Before her sentencing on Monday, Javice addressed the court, saying that she was "haunted that my failure has transformed something meaningful into something infamous," ABC 6 reported.

The outlet also reported that she tearfully said she "made a choice that I will spend my entire life regretting."

US District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein also criticized JPMorgan for failing to scrutinize Frank's sale, saying that "they have a lot to blame themselves," although he also added that the sentencing was meant to punish Javice and "not JPMorgan's stupidity," ABC 6 reported.

According to Javice's LinkedIn page, Frank advertised itself as a platform "connecting students to financial aid at colleges they'll love." It touted itself as helping students apply for financial aid, matching them with scholarships, and providing them with emergency aid.

Before her time as Frank's CEO, Javice attended UPenn's Wharton School of Business until her graduation in 2013. While there, she was part of the Venture Incubation Program and was also a special advisor to Wharton Social Impact programs.

