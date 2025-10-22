Ex-Court Clerk Admits Dismissing Charges For Friend In Hudson Valley

Haley Whalen, 27, of Ulster Park, pleaded guilty Friday, Oct. 17, in Ulster County Court to two felony counts of first-degree tampering with public records.

Whalen altered official case records while employed at the court, including dismissing charges against at least one person with whom she had a personal relationship, prosecutors said. She had no legal authority or approval from any judge to make the changes.

Whalen was arrested in February 2024 after New York State Police received a tip that she was using her credentials to dismiss tickets for people she knew. She was initially charged with multiple counts, including falsifying business records, tampering with records, misconduct, and contempt.

In March 2024, a grand jury indicted Whalen in a 44-count indictment connected to her actions in 2022 and 2023.

“In our courts we are entitled to expect a fair process rather than having our cases dismissed because of who we know, or targeted because of who we have offended,” said Ulster County DA Emmanuel Nneji. “This is corruption, pure and simple. It tarnished the sanctity of court records.”

Whalen is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2026.

