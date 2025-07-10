Ex-Assistant Claims Kanye West 'Terrorized,' Sexually Assaulted Her

The claims were added to an amended lawsuit originally filed in June 2024, which accused West of sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Lauren Pisciotta alleges that West, age 48, created a hostile work environment and “terrorized and dominated” her for two years under the guise of offering career advancement opportunities.

She claims West abruptly fired her after she resisted “multiple failed attempts” to coerce her into sexual acts.

The amended complaint also accuses West of sex trafficking, stalking, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

West, a Grammy-winning artist and one of the most influential figures in hip-hop, has been a polarizing figure throughout his career.

Known for his groundbreaking albums like The College Dropout and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, as well as his Yeezy fashion brand, West has often made headlines for his erratic behavior, controversial statements, and legal troubles.

The lawsuit marks another chapter in West’s tumultuous public life, which has included accusations of antisemitism, public feuds, and a failed 2020 presidential bid.

Representatives for West have not yet commented on the allegations.

