ESPN Star Blasts AI Fakes Targeting Her Fans: 'Enough Is Enough'

ESPN talking head Erin Dolan issued an advisory to her nearly 340,000 Instagram followers this week, cautioning that not everything may be as it seems when it comes to corresponding with her on social media.

The Penn State grad and girlfriend of Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm set the record straight after receiving disconcerting messages from fans about apparent phishing schemes.

"Alright. Enough is enough," the ESPN sports betting analyst posted in an Instagram story on Wednesday, May 28.

"I have TikTok, Instagram and Twitter @erinkatedolan," she clarified. "All verified. That’s it."

Dolan is one of the latest celebrities to be impersonated, prompting her to send out the alert to her followers.

Dolan, who has been with ESPN for four years, blamed AI for the confusion.

“I would never reach out to anyone for money," she continued. "I would never sell photos or videos. I would never speak to strangers on the phone."

Dolan said she has taken steps to help avoid landing in the situation she is in, but it was all for naught — she still finds herself being impersonated by the machine.

"Despite turning off my DMs to not intake this nonsense, people still find a way to reach out letting me know these things are happening," she said, adding a final word of caution.

"I assure you, it’s not me. It’s called AI. Welcome to 2025.”

