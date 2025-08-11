Fair 88°

ESPN, Fox One Team Up For Major Sports Streaming Bundle: How Much It Costs

Two major streaming services will offer a special bundle targeting cord-cutting sports fans.

The Fox One and ESPN logos and a person holding an Amazon Fire TV remote.

 Photo Credit: ESPN, Fox (logos) and Unsplash - Glenn Carstens-Peters
Chris Spiker
Fox One and ESPN's new direct-to-consumer service will be available as part of a bundle, the broadcasting giants announced in a news release on Monday, Aug. 11. The package deal will cost $39.99 per month and will be available on Thursday, Oct. 2.

The bundle packages ESPN's popular sports content and massive live sporting event catalog with Fox's offerings like the NFL, MLB, and FIFA World Cup.

"Working with Fox One on this bundle offer allows us to bring ESPN's world-class sports content to even more fans in a seamless and innovative way," said Sean Breen, executive vice president of Disney's platform distribution. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering premium experiences across platforms and meeting consumers where they are – anytime, anywhere."

ESPN will be the first bundle partner for Fox One, which debuts on Thursday, Aug. 21.

"Viewers will have access to an incredible portfolio of content through this bundle, including NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, College Football and Basketball, NASCAR, INDYCAR, UFC, as well as the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and more as we continue to look for opportunities to streamline the user experience, especially for the ultimate sports fan," said Tony Billetter, senior vice president of strategy and business development for Fox's direct to consumer division.

ESPN's first standalone platform offering its full lineup without a cable subscription will also launch on August 21. The app will be $29.99/month without the Fox One bundle.

Fox One will cost $19.99 per month or $199.99 annually without ESPN.

