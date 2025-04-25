Eric Clapton Returns To US In 2025 For Limited Arena Tour

Known for his work with bands like the Yardbirds, Cream, Blind Faith, and Derek and the Dominoes—with whom he released "Layla"—as well as solo hits such as "Wonderful Tonight" and "Tears in Heaven," Clapton's influence on rock and blues music is undeniable. This tour offers fans a chance to experience his legendary guitar skills and soulful voice live on stage.​

Fans in the Northeast have a special opportunity to see him live, as he makes stops in several key cities.​ Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and resellers StubHub, and Vivid Seats.

Tour Stops in the Northeast:

Clapton's 2025 tour supports his his latest album, "Meanwhile," released in the fall of 2024. The album features collaborations with Jeff Beck, Van Morrison, and others, blending six new songs with eight previously released singles.

Opening for Clapton on this tour are special guests the Wallflowers, adding an extra layer of excitement to the concerts.

While the 80-year-old Clapton has faced health challenges in recent years, including peripheral neuropathy and tinnitus, he continues to perform and share his music with fans around the world.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to see Eric Clapton live in 2025! Tickets are selling fast, so check the dates above and secure your spot for an unforgettable night of music.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.