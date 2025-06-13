Enjoy $1 Movies, Family Fun All Summer Long: Here's How

Regal Cinemas has brought back its $1 Summer Movie Express. The discounted movies will be available through Wednesday, August 6.
Each week, participating Regal theatres will show select family movies for just $1 at the first showing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The lineup includes popular animated hits and new releases returning to the big screen for a limited time.
The 2025 Summer Movie Express includes:
- Despicable Me 4
- If
- Kung Fu Panda 4
- Leo
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- Paddington in Peru
- Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie
- Paw Patrol: The Movie
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Sing 2
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- The Bad Guys
- The Garfield Movie
- The Wild Robot
- Trolls Band Together
Customers can also grab a $5 snack pack during Summer Movie Express. It includes a junior-sized drink, snack-sized popcorn, and fruit snacks, along with a $3 discount when bundled with Dippin' Dots.
Other kid-friendly theater staples like ICEEs, Pepsi, and Super Pretzels are also available. The $1 movie deal is valid at all participating Regal locations.
You can check Regal's website to see your nearest theater's showtimes and titles.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.