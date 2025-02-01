Fair 31°

Elon Musk Lieutenants Given Access To US Treasury Department’s Payments System: Report

Representatives from a team led by billionaire businessman and political activist Elon Musk have been granted access to the US Treasury Department’s payments system, a move that could significantly impact federal spending oversight, according to a new report.

The US Treasury Building in Washington, DC; Inset: Elon Musk.

 Photo Credit: Library of Congress/Wikipedia via Debbie Rowe
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent authorized the change late Friday, Jan. 31, giving Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team access to the federal payment system, which manages disbursements for the entire US government, The New York Times says. 

The decision follows a standoff with David Lebryk, a longtime Treasury official who opposed allowing Musk’s team into the system. Lebryk was placed on leave and abruptly retired Friday after resisting the move, according to multiple reports, including The Washington Post.

The access could allow the Trump administration to attempt to restrict spending authorized by Congress, a push that has faced legal hurdles. 

The 53-year-old Musk, who owns Tesla, X (formerly Twitter) and SpaceX, has been tasked by President Trump to identify cost-cutting measures. 

Musk, a native of South Africa, has criticized Treasury’s payment processes, questioning their scrutiny of transactions.

It remains unclear whether Musk’s team has blocked any payments since gaining access. The Treasury Department and White House have not yet responded to requests for comment.

