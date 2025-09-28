Ellen DeGeneres Mourns ‘Boyfriend’ Tayt Andersen, Dead At 19: Viral Tribute Hits 24M Views

The talk show host, who has kept a low profile since her show’s cancellation, shared a moving tribute on TikTok. The video — viewed more than 24 million times as of Sunday, Sept. 28 — featured a montage of Tayt’s visits to her set.

Andersen was a frequent guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where the two developed a special bond. Tayt often joked that DeGeneres was his girlfriend, and she played along.

“He thought I was his girlfriend, and I told him he was my boyfriend, which shocked my wife,” DeGeneres said in the tribute. “He was a very special little human being,” she added. “And (he) just brought joy and life and laughter into every room that he was in.”

Andersen was born with a congenital heart condition that left him without the left side of his heart.

Tayt was surrounded by loved ones when he "drifted off to sleep" earlier this week and remained "asleep and unresponsive, resting comfortably, until he passed away peacefully," his family said.

Loved ones had the opportunity to speak to Tayt just before he passed away.

"We spent the day calling and FaceTiming family so they could say their goodbyes," they posted on Instagram. "We made sure to get his handprint—a small way to hold on to him — we watched his favorite movies, read his favorite stories.

"We knew Tayt's time was limited but we honestly just weren’t ready to lose him."

Ellen's gesture wasn't lost on Andersen's mom, Chrissy Becker, who responded to the message.

"We love you so much," she wrote. "Thank you for being his girlfriend, you gave him so much strength."

