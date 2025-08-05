Electric Fly Swatter Used In Attack At NY Home, Police Say

Jennifer Garland, 35, of Halfmoon, was arrested Monday night, Aug. 4, after deputies responded to a reported disturbance on Fellows Road just before 9 p.m., according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators allege Garland violated an active order of protection by intentionally injuring another person with a “racket-style” electronic fly swatter that had exposed wires.

The victim was struck multiple times in the arm and suffered injuries that required treatment at Samaritan Hospital, police said.

Garland was charged with second-degree assault and aggravated criminal contempt, both felonies, as well as criminal contempt and criminal possession of a weapon.

She was arraigned in Malta Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail pending further proceedings.

