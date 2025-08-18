Elderly Woman Sinks Teeth Into Masked Intruder After Interrupting Home Invasion: Cops

David Pavlik, 57, of Seymour, is facing multiple felony charges after the Aug. 15 break-in, Shelton police said.

The 68-year-old victim told police she felt something was wrong when she returned to her Shelton home around 12:15 p.m. and noticed her door was slightly open. She walked inside and found a man wearing a ski mask, but she didn't let that scare her, authorities said.

Instead, she fought back — biting his arm during the struggle and snapping photos of both the intruder and his car. Shelton police shared those pictures with neighboring departments, and officers from other agencies quickly recognized Pavlik, authorities said.

Pavlik, who had previously worked at the victim’s home, was charged with home invasion, third-degree robbery, and first-degree burglary, Shelton police said.

He was released on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court next month, police said.

Emergency medical personnel treated the woman at the scene, according to authorities.

