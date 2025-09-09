Duo Stole $2.8M From Missing NY Couple’s Bank Accounts, DOJ Says

Yinye “Roy” Wang of College Point and Roslyn, and Qiuju Wu, of Flushing, are charged with conspiring to defraud a financial institution, according to an indictment unsealed in Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

The case centers on Old Brookville residents Peishuan Fan, 48, and JuanJuan Zwang, 44, who have been missing since late March, as Daily Voice reported.

An investigation found that between June and August 2025, Wang and Wu used forged documents and false representations to transfer more than $2.8 million out of the couple’s bank accounts, according to prosecutors.

Surveillance footage allegedly showed the suspects conducting high-value transactions at two Flushing bank branches.

Wu allegedly added one victim’s name to her own account, then moved over $1 million from the victim’s account before withdrawing large sums through cashier’s checks, prosecutors said.

Additional transfers and withdrawals tied to both defendants allegedly drained another $1.8 million within days.

Investigators also linked Wang to a 2023 incident at Los Angeles International Airport, where TSA officers reportedly found him carrying multiple IDs, credit cards, and bank documents belonging to other people, along with handwritten notes containing personal financial information.

The victims, Fan and Zwang, were the sole holders of their accounts at the time of their disappearance. They remain missing.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.