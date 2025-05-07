Duo Steal From Victim, Then Shoot Him Several Times In Hudson Valley: Police

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6, on Barcelow Street in Port Jervis, according to Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden and Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

Police say John J. Selja, age 22, and Andrew Delrio, age 26, confronted the male victim, stole property from him, and then fired multiple gunshots, hitting him.

The man was first taken to Bon Secours Community Hospital, then transferred to Westchester Medical Center for further treatment. No one else was hurt.

Following the investigation, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Penaluna Road in Warwick and arrested both suspects.

Selja and Delrio are each charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree robbery.

Both were arraigned in Port Jervis City Court and ordered held at the Orange County Jail on $500,000 cash bail or $1.5 million bond. Anyone with information is urged to contact Port Jervis Police at 845-856-5101.

