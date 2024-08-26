Duo Charged With Hate Crimes After Attacking UPS Driver In Rockland County

The incident occurred in Rockland County at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, on Spook Rock Road in the village of Montebello.

According to Ramapo Police Chief Daniel Hyman, the driver was struck by a water bottle thrown from outside the vehicle.

He was then confronted by two men who physically attacked him while using racial slurs and attempting to steal the keys to the vehicle, Hyman said.

The two men were captured and identified as Yitzchok Zucker, age 31, of Rockland County in New City, and Moshe Pepper, age 31, of Mad River, California.

Zucker was charged with attempted robbery as a hate crime and attempted assault as a hate crime.

Pepper was charged with:

Attempted robbery as a hate crime

Attempted assault as a hate crime

Criminal possession of a weapon

Harassment

The duo were arraigned and released without bail pending their return to the Village of Montebello Court on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

