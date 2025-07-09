Drunk Teen Crashed Car, Killing 19-Year-Old Long Island Woman On Father's Day, DA Says

Luis Fuertes, of Moriches, was arraigned in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, July 9, in connection with an alleged drunk driving crash in East Hampton that killed Scarleth Samaniego-Urgiles.

Investigators determined that Fuertes was driving drunk with seven people in his car when he crossed into oncoming traffic, nearly hit another vehicle, then veered off the road and struck a tree on Old Stone Highway at around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, June 15, prosecutors said.

Samaniego-Urgiles, an East Hampton High School student who was sitting in the back seat, was pronounced dead at the scene, as Daily Voice reported. An 18-year-old woman was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital after suffering a spinal fracture and severe hand injuries that resulted in permanent disfigurement.

Before the crash, the group had spent time drinking alcohol at a local beach, according to prosecutors. Police at the scene reported that Fuertes showed signs of intoxication and took him into custody.

He now faces multiple charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter, vehicular assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and DWI.

“This defendant’s alleged dangerous and deadly actions caused the untimely death of this young woman and jeopardized the lives of the other passengers in the vehicle as their summer was about to kick off,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said.

Fuertes is being held on a $1 million bond, and his driver’s license was suspended. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on the top charge.

Meanwhile, Samaniego-Urgiles’ family is left grieving a loss they say they’ll never recover from. Originally from Ecuador, she had dreams of joining the Army and buying a home for her mother and younger brother, Jack.

“In loving memory of our beloved Scarleth,” her mother, Gabriela Samaniego, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign launched to help cover funeral expenses. “She was an amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin, niece, and friend… Her kindness will be missed every day.”

To support the family or share the campaign, visit GoFundMe’s website.

