Drunk Man Fires Shots Inside Home With 4 People Inside In NY: Sheriff

The incident happened on Friday, Aug. 8, when Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on State Route 416 in Hamptonburgh for a reported medical emergency involving gunfire, the Sheriff’s Office said in an announcement on Friday, Aug. 15.

When deputies arrived, the Sheriff's Office said they found the man, identified as Bryan Janssens of Hamptonburgh, intoxicated in the basement with a handgun. He was secured without incident and turned over to medical personnel for evaluation.

Investigators later determined that Janssens had allegedly fired a single round into an interior wall while four people were inside the residence. A spent shell casing and an illegally possessed handgun were recovered at the scene, deputies said.

After being released from Garnet Health Medical Center on Monday, Aug. 11, Janssens was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

Janssens was arraigned and released on his own recognizance under New York State bail reform laws.

