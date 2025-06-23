Drunk Long Island Mom Drove With 3-Month-Old Baby In Car: Cops

Officers pulled over Michelle Lopez, 22, on Merrick Avenue near Stewart Avenue in Westbury just before midnight on Sunday, June 22, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police say Lopez was driving a white 2013 Honda Civic with no front license plate when they stopped her around 11:55 p.m. Officers say she had “slurred speech, watery eyes and an odor of alcohol emanating from her breath.”

She tested positive during a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and was arrested without incident, police said.

A 3-month-old baby girl was in the car with Lopez at the time. She was turned over to a family member, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Lopez is charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated under Leandra’s Law (Child under 16), two counts of Driving While Intoxicated, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law infractions, police said.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, June 23 at First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead.

