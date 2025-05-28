Drunk Driver Shot While Speeding Toward CIA HQ Gate Had Prior DUI, Feds Say

Spadaro, the woman who was shot after trying to drive through a security gate at the CIA’s main entrance in Fairfax County, was intoxicated at the time and already had a prior DUI conviction, according to a newly filed federal affidavit.

The early-morning incident happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 22, when Spadaro’s gray Toyota Corolla entered the outbound lane of the CIA’s Langley campus — a direct violation of clearly marked “Do Not Enter” and US Government Property signs, court documents show.

A CIA Police officer activated lights and sirens in a marked vehicle and attempted to intercept her, but Spadaro had other ideas.

Instead of stopping, she sped up and swerved between the inbound and outbound lanes, heading straight for the main security gate, according to the affidavit filed in US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Officers positioned at the gate attempted to stop the vehicle, officials said. One CIA officer, who was on foot, fired at the vehicle as it approached at a high speed, striking Spadaro, who then crashed into a barrier.

She was removed from the vehicle, taken into custody, and transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

While in the ambulance and hospital, Spadaro admitted she had been drinking at Patsy’s, a bar and restaurant in Vienna. A CIA police officer who accompanied her noted she had glossy, bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol.

She was later charged with failing to stop for law enforcement and driving under the influence on federal property.

Spadaro also has a 2021 conviction in Virginia for driving under the influence, court records say.

The front entrance of CIA HQ, as outlined in the affidavit, is clearly labeled with multiple warning signs and no-entry markers, including references to federal regulations.

According to federal prosecutors, Spadaro was "in willful and wanton disregard" of law enforcement orders, endangered officers at the scene, and was under the influence at the time of the incident.

She faces charges in federal court in Alexandria.

