Drunk Driver In Head-On Crash While 2.5 Times Over Legal Limit In Hudson Valley Learns Fate

Michael Falkena, age 42, of Sparrowbush, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 5, to three to six years behind bars after pleading guilty to first-degree vehicular assault, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Friday, Feb. 7.

The charges stem from a multi-vehicle crash that happened on Dec. 28, 2023, on County Highway 1 in Warwick.

According to prosecutors, responding officers found Falkena’s vehicle in the middle of the road, straddling both lanes of traffic. Witnesses reported that he had crossed into the opposite lane and struck other vehicles.

Police observed clear signs of intoxication when speaking to Falkena, who admitted to blacking out during the collision, officials said. A blood test later revealed that his blood alcohol content was .20 percent, two and a half times the legal limit.

One of the victims involved in the crash suffered serious internal injuries and required surgery, prosecutors said.

"Intoxicated driving is a conscious, reckless, and dangerous choice,” Hoovler said of the case, adding, "This defendant’s criminal conduct caused serious and protracted injury to an innocent individual. Incidents such as this one are not accidents, they are serious crimes and perpetrators need to be held accountable."

Falkena pleaded guilty to the charges and admitted to causing serious injury while driving under the influence.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.