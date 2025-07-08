Drunk Driver From Monsey Had 3 Kids In Car With Him On I-87: Nysp

The arrest happened in Clarkstown just after midnight on Saturday, July 5, on I-87 South, New York State Police announced on Monday, July 7.

At that time, troopers pulled over a 2025 Acura around 12:12 a.m. for speeding. During the stop, the driver, identified as Robens Altidor, age 36, of Monsey, showed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests, police said.

Further investigation revealed that three children were in the vehicle: ages 16, 11, and 4. They were safely turned over to a sober third party.

Altidor was taken to police headquarters, where he gave a breath sample with a blood alcohol content of 0.09 percent, according to police.

He was charged with three counts of acting in a manner to injure a child under 17, driving while intoxicated, and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08% or higher, along with vehicle and traffic violations.

Altidor is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, July 30.

