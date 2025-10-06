Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Drunk Driver Caught With 2 Kids In Car With Him On I-84 In NY, Police Say

A Connecticut man is facing felony charges after allegedly driving drunk with two young children in his vehicle on Interstate 84 in New York, police said.

Drunk driving

 Photo Credit: Canva/Ohoho
Ben Crnic
The traffic stop that led to the arrest happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, when a trooper pulled over a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-84 in the Putnam County town of Southeast for traffic violations, New York State Police announced on Monday, Oct. 6.

During the stop, troopers said the driver — identified as 36-year-old Irving A. Alvarez Godoy of Danbury — showed signs of intoxication. Further investigation revealed that two children, ages 5 and 10, were passengers in the vehicle, police said. 

Alvarez Godoy was taken into custody and transported to the Brewster barracks, where he provided a breath sample indicating a blood alcohol concentration of 0.09 percent, police said. The children were safely released to a sober third party. 

Alvarez Godoy was charged with aggravated DWI with a child passenger less than 16 under Leandra's Law, a felony, as well as misdemeanor DWI and vehicle and traffic law violations. 

He was issued tickets returnable to the Town of Southeast Court on Monday, Nov. 3, at 9:30 a.m. 

