Drunk Driver Caught With 11-Year-Old Child In Car On Route 9 In Hudson Valley: Police

The events leading to the arrest began at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 1, when troopers stopped a 2006 Mazda traveling northbound on Route 9 in the Village of Croton-on-Hudson for multiple traffic violations, New York State Police announced on Monday, June 2.

The driver, identified as Manuel Daquile Maurquiso, 52, of Peekskill, showed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests, according to state police.

Troopers also found that an 11-year-old child was in the vehicle at the time of the stop. Police said the child was later safely released to a sober third party.

Maurquiso was taken to police headquarters, where he submitted to a breath test showing a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12 percent, police said.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years, a felony, as well as aggravated DWI and several traffic vehicle and traffic law violations, police said.

Maurquiso was arraigned in Croton-on-Hudson Village Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on Wednesday, June 4, at 9:00 a.m.

