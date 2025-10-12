Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Drunk Driver 3X Legal Limit With Child Arrested On Interstate: NY State Police

A man was arrested after driving drunk with a child in his car, New York State Police announced on Sunday, Oct. 12.

New York State Police

Andrew Howell, 55, was pulled over on Interstate 278 near Exit 13 in Staten Island after troopers spotted his black Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding, driving aggressively, and failing to signal, according to police.

Troopers determined Howell was intoxicated and found a 9-year-old child in the back seat. The child was unharmed and released to a family member, investigators said.

Howell was charged with Felony Aggravated DWI with a Child (Leandra’s Law), Misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Aggravated DWI with a BAC greater than .18%, Misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated, and additional traffic violations, authorities detailed.

He was taken to the NYPD’s 120 Precinct for testing, where police said he was found to be more than three times the legal limit. He was processed and remanded to Staten Island Central Booking to be arraigned at a later date.

