Fair 35°

SHARE

Drivers Caught Passing School Buses In Hudson Valley (Video): 'Be Patient,' Officials Warn

Authorities in Orange County are urging drivers to obey school bus stop laws following repeated violations that continue to endanger children including many that have been caught on camera. 

This one instance of illegal school bus passing happened in Goshen on Murray Avenue and was captured on camera. 

This one instance of illegal school bus passing happened in Goshen on Murray Avenue and was captured on camera. 

 Photo Credit: Orange County Emergency Services
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

In a social media post on Tuesday, Feb. 4, Orange County Emergency Services shared a video showing numerous instances of drivers illegally passing stopped school buses—despite flashing red lights and extended stop arms. 

Officials also issued a clear reminder of New York’s school bus safety laws:

  • Slow down when yellow lights begin flashing;
  • Come to a complete stop when red lights are activated—no exceptions;
  • Stay alert and exercise patience, as children may be crossing the street.

Drivers caught illegally passing a school bus face serious penalties, whether caught by police or traffic cameras, officials warned.

"No destination is worth risking a child’s life. Be patient, use caution, and slow down—it could prevent a tragedy," said Robert L. Doss, Deputy Commissioner of Emergency Services & Traffic Safety Coordinator for Orange County.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE