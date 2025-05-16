Mostly Cloudy with Haze 70°

Driver Pulled From Flipped SUV Off Palisades Parkway In Rockland County

Emergency crews sprang into action early in the morning after a serious two-car crash left one driver trapped inside an overturned SUV along the Palisades Parkway in Rockland County.

The crash scene off the southbound Palisades Parkway in Rockland County. 

 Photo Credit: Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1
The crash happened around 6:54 a.m. on Thursday, May 15, when Hillcrest Fire Company was dispatched for a vehicle extrication on the southbound side of the Palisades Parkway. 

Upon arrival, crews discovered that one of the vehicles, an SUV, had veered off the roadway and come to rest on its side in a wooded area—with the driver still inside and unable to get out. 

Firefighters responded swiftly, working to stabilize the vehicle and carefully cut the roof in order to safely get the trapped driver out of the wreckage. 

Details about the extent of the driver’s injuries or the cause of the crash were not released. 

