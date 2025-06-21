Fair 81°

Driver Killed In Crash With 2 Tractor-Trailers On NYS Thruway In Rockland County, Police Say

A driver was killed in a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the New York State Thruway early Saturday, June 21, New York State Police said.

Photo Credit: New York State Police
The wreck happened around 3:13 a.m. near Exit 12 in Clarkstown, Rockland County, according to state police.

Investigators said a passenger vehicle and two tractor-trailers were involved. The driver of the passenger vehicle was confirmed dead at the scene.

All southbound lanes of the NYS Thruway/I-87 remain closed at Exit 14 as of Saturday morning. A detour has been set up, police said.

No further information was released as the investigation continues.

