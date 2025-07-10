A Few Clouds 83°

SHARE

Driver Found Passed Out Behind Wheel After Driving Wrong Way In NY Guilty Of DWI, DA Says

A Dutchess County man has been found guilty of driving drunk after allegedly traveling the wrong way up a Taconic Parkway exit ramp and later being found unconscious behind the wheel in Putnam County, prosecutors said.

Nicholas Nappi, 33, of Hopewell Junction, has been found guilty of DWI after he was found passed out behind the wheel at the Mobil gas station at at 157 Bryant Pond Rd. in Putnam Valley, prosecutors said. 

Nicholas Nappi, 33, of Hopewell Junction, has been found guilty of DWI after he was found passed out behind the wheel at the Mobil gas station at at 157 Bryant Pond Rd. in Putnam Valley, prosecutors said. 

 Photo Credit: Putnam County District Attorney's Office/Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Nicholas Nappi, age 33, of Hopewell Junction, was convicted of driving while intoxicated following a bench trial on Tuesday, July 8, before Judge Robert Nachamie in Putnam County Court, Putnam District Attorney Robert Tendy announced on Thursday, July 10. 

Nappi’s arrest stemmed from an incident on October 11, 2024, when a concerned 911 caller reported a vehicle driving erratically and heading the wrong way on the Taconic State Parkway. The caller followed the car to a Mobil gas station at 157 Bryant Pond Rd. in Putnam Valley, where police arrived to find Nappi unconscious in the driver’s seat. 

A joint DWI investigation by the New York State Police and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office led to Nappi’s arrest.

At sentencing, the District Attorney’s Office requested three years’ probation, but Judge Nachamie issued a one-year conditional discharge instead.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE