Driver Flees After Speeding Car Overturns In Rockland: Report

A speeding driver crashed and overturned a vehicle in Rockland County, then ran from the scene, according to reports. 

The scene of the crash in Spring Valley at the intersection of South Main Street and Old Nyack Turnpike. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The crash happened in Spring Valley on Thursday evening, June 19, at the intersection of South Main Street and Old Nyack Turnpike, according to a report by The Monsey Scoop. 

Emergency crews from Hatzoloh EMS and Spring Valley Police responded to the scene. The outlet reported that the car had been speeding before it slammed into a fence and flipped over.

The driver fled on foot, and police are now investigating the incident. It's unclear whether any injuries occurred.

More information has not yet been released. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

