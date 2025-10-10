Driver Awaiting Sentence For Fatal NY Crash Arrested On DWI Charge

Jacklyn Parker, 25, of Troy, was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.13 percent after troopers stopped her SUV on I-87 in Menands on Saturday, Sept. 27, according to New York State Police.

She was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, and other traffic offenses, and was released to a sober third party.

The arrest came as Parker awaits sentencing in a separate case stemming from a fatal 2024 crash in Selkirk. Parker admitted to criminally negligent homicide after her car crossed into oncoming traffic on River Road on Aug. 19, 2024, and struck another vehicle.

The crash killed 60-year-old Colleen Selkirk of Hannacroix. Parker and her passenger were taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined Parker, who has a history of epileptic seizures, had not taken her prescribed anti-seizure medication for more than a week before the crash. She told police she suffered a seizure seconds before the collision.

Parker pleaded guilty in July before Albany County Court Judge William Little and is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Oct. 10. She faces one to three years in state prison.

