Dramatic Weather Shift: Here's Timing For Storms That Will Bring Downpours, Gusty Winds

After several days of steamy conditions, a surge of thunderstorms is on track to shatter the region’s long dry spell on Wednesday, Aug. 13, the National Weather Service reports.

The system, accompanied by a cold front, will fuel storms extending from the Appalachians up to northern New England. (See the image above from AccuWeather.)

The storms offer long-awaited rain, ending more than a weeklong dry run in cities like Boston (which last saw measurable precipitation on Friday, Aug. 1).

However, the storms will pack a punch, with downpours, vivid lightning, and gusty winds that could disrupt travel and outdoor plans.

The time frame for storms on Wednesday is from the mid to late afternoon into the evening, the National Weather Service says.

A short but intense rain shower can significantly lower visibility and lead to standing water on roads and highways. If the rain persists for more than a few minutes, some storm drains may become temporarily overloaded.

From midweek onward, the combination of clouds and showers, along with thunderstorms, will help to lower high temperatures in the area.

However, this increased moisture will also lead to stickier nights than in previous days. Additional heavy rain is likely in coastal regions of New England and much of the mid-Atlantic on Thursday, Aug. 14, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Although widespread showers and storms are expected in the Northeast from Wednesday to Thursday, some regions may escape significant rainfall.

The next opportunity for scattered showers and storms will arrive over the weekend due to a cold front moving down from eastern Canada, according to AccuWeather.

As dry air moves in later this week, humidity levels and temperatures will decrease in the Northeast, particularly in the interior and northern areas, where the heat has been most intense compared to historical averages.

There will be plenty of sun Friday, Aug. 15, and Saturday, Aug. 16, with seasonable temperatures. Look for more of the same on Sunday, Aug. 17.

