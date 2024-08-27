Drain Work To Cause Closure On Busy Hudson Valley Road, Block Library Access

Beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 27, Fishkill Avenue in the Putnam County village of Cold Spring will close between Main Street and the entrance to the Julia L. Butterfield Memorial Library as crews work to replace 170 feet of drain pipe and a catch basin, village officials said.

The stretch of road will also close on Wednesday, Aug. 28, officials added.

Library visitors can still access the building through the driveway on Mountain Avenue.

