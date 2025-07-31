Dozens Hospitalized After Delta Flight Encounters Severe Turbulence, Forcing Emergency Landing

Delta Flight 56, an Airbus A330-900 from Salt Lake City bound for Amsterdam, was carrying 275 passengers and 13 crew members, when the incident happened Wednesday evening, July 30.

The "significant turbulence" occurred while the aircraft was over Wyoming, Delta said, prompting the crew to divert to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where the aircraft landed safely.

Emergency responders, including the Minneapolis-St. Paul Fire Department and paramedics, met the plane at the gate to assess those on board.

All customers who were evaluated at the hospital and "willing to share their status with Delta" have also been released as of Thursday morning, July 31, Delta said.

In addition, seven crew members who were taken to area hospitals after the flight landed were also treated and released.

The flight was operating as Delta’s regularly scheduled service to Amsterdam, and the turbulence struck without warning, reportedly lifting some passengers out of their seats.

"Safety is our No. 1 value at Delta, and our Delta Care Team on Wednesday night and Thursday personally reached out to customers who were on the flight to assist them with their immediate needs, as well as coordinate their onward travel," Delta said in a statement.

The airline said it will operate a special flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Amsterdam Thursday evening "so customers may carry on with their journey."

